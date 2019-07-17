Huckabee hopes Trump may annex West Bank settlements

US politician Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump on Monday for his support for Israel. The former Governor of Arkansas made his comments to foreign correspondents in Jerusalem.

“I could not be more grateful and prouder than I am of the president [Trump] for the manner in which he has supported Israel and shown his understanding of the value of our relationship,” gushed Huckabee. “He has far exceeded my hopes and expectations… He has done exactly what he ought to do. He has taken the steps that the United States can take. Recognising Jerusalem, bringing the embassy here and then… [his] declaration on the Golan Heights.”

When Huckabee was asked about the claim by the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman that Israel has the right to annex parts of the West Bank, Huckabee answered, “I hope so.”

He said he has spoken with Trump about this issue, but refused to say what Trump’s reply was. However, he said that he supported the annexation as an “independent” individual, not as a representative of the US administration.

Regarding the relocation of the US embassy, he said that he has asked Trump face to face what finally made him do it. “And his answer was profound. It was classic Trump. He just shrugged his shoulders and he said, ‘Well, I said I was going to do it, and it’s the right thing to do.”