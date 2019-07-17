Rights group calls for details of fate of 3 Jordanians kidnapped in Libya

An international rights group has calls for details of the whereabouts of three Jordanian citizens who were kidnapped by an armed group in Libya almost a year ago to be released.

In a statement released yesterday the International Federation for Rights and Development (IFRD) said the three have not yet been freed, adding that they disappeared as they tried to cross a security barrier towards the capital Tripoli.

Families of the abductees have received no information about their fate since their enforced disappearance in August 2018.

The Rome-based organisation said that the three Jordanians were subject to torture during interrogations on charges of “terrorism”. Torture techniques included beatings and electric shocks.

Earlier this month, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi urged his Libyan counterpart Mohamed El Taher Seyala to work towards securing the release and safe return of three.

