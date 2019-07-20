Iraq kills Daesh oil minister

Iraq’s intelligence services have killed the oil minister of Daesh in Syria, according to Iraqi security expert Fadel Abu-Ragheef.

Abu-Ragheef wrote on Twitter: “The Iraqi National Intelligence Services penetrated in an exceptional mission the front lines of Daesh in the Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor,” in the east of the country.

He noted that the mission resulted in the death of Daesh’s oil and funds minister.

“The mission led to the collapse of the funding line for the organisation, starting from the founder of Daesh’s financial network, Fawwaz Al-Rawi, and ending with the oil and financial minister,” without naming him.

However, other sources stated that the mission was carried out early last week and named the oil minister as Thabit Sobhi Fahd Al-Ahmad.

