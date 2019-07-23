Legislative Elections in Tunisia: candidacy open

The registration process for the legislative elections scheduled to be held on 6 October will start in Tunisia on Monday. Meanwhile, the Tunisian President, Beji Caid Essebsi, has not yet signed the revised electoral law ratified by the parliament.

Nabil Baffoun, the head of Tunisia’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), said: “All our offices are ready to receive candidates for the legislative elections”, according to AFP.

Read: Ghannouchi to stand for parliamentary elections in Tunisia

Ennahda Movement Party announced its leader Rachid Ghannouchi as the party’s candidate “at the top of the party’s list in the constituency of Tunis 1”.

In its statement, the Ennahda Party expressed its “concern that the revised amendments to the Basic Law on the Law of Elections have not been passed and ratified yet.”

Last Saturday, a presidential adviser said that Essebsi would not sign these amendments, without providing further details.