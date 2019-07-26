Sudanese Islamic Movement rejects accusation it participated in coup attempt

The Sudanese Islamic Movement announced, Wednesday, that it rejects any accusation that they were involved in a coup attempt.

A statement issued by the movement said that since the overthrow of President Omar Al-Bashir, it has prioritised the security and stability of the country over any other matters, and has left space to the Military Council to lead the country to safety.

“However, despite its position, the Islamic Movement has always been blamed for others’ shortcomings and mistakes,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sudanese Army announced that it had thwarted a coup attempt involving the Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Joint Staff, General Hashim Abdul Muttalib, a number of army and security officers, the leadership of the Islamic Movement and the former ruling National Congress Party.

The statement from the Islamic Movement added that the movement denies any participation or intention to carry out such an operation. It also called on those accusing them to provide evidence to the public.

The movement stressed its keenness to stability and security in the country through its firm and permanent convictions.

On Wednesday, the Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change signed in initials the “Political Declaration” agreement.

Despite the signing of the agreement, Sudanese people still fear the army’s circumvention of the demands of the popular movement to remain in power, as happened in other Arab countries.