Netanyahu: Settlements to stay forever

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli Jewish settlements will remain in the occupied West Bank forever.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported Netanyahu saying during the inauguration of settlement project in the settlement of Efrat yesterday: “None of the settlers or the settlements are to be uprooted.”

“This issue has ended and settlements are to remain forever.”

This is not the first time Netanyahu has made such remarks. In 2017 he said: “We are here to stay, forever.”

According to Haaretz, he added: “There will be no more uprooting of settlements in the land of Israel. It has been proven that it does not help peace. We have uprooted settlements. What did we get? We received missiles. It will not happen anymore.”

“We are guarding Samaria [West Bank] against those who want to uproot us. We will deepen our roots, build, strengthen and settle.”