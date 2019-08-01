Algerian Interim President removes Justice Minister appointed few months ago

A presidential statement issued on Wednesday revealed that Algerian Interim President, Abdelkader Bensalah removed the Minister of Justice, Slimane Brahimi, who was appointed a few months ago.

The statement pointed out that Bensalah appointed the Attorney-General of the Algiers District Council Zeghmati Belkacem as his successor.

This decision comes at a time when the pace of the events taking place in the country is accelerating, in search of ways to resolve the crisis Algeria has been going through since 22 February.

Read: Algeria dialogue committee announces mediation plan

The Central Court of Algeria was recently mandated to suppress corruption by opening an initial investigation against former Minister of Justice Slimane Brahimi, the successor of former Minister Tayeb Louh, for charges related to corruption.

Belkacem Zeghmati is known for being the “enemy” of the former Minister of Energy and Mines, Chakib Khelil, described as the “close friend of Bouteflika.”

Bouteflika removed Zeghmati when he was the Attorney General of the Algerian District Council, for issuing an international memorandum in 2013 to arrest former energy Minister Chakib Khalil, against the background of investigation in the case of one of the largest oil companies in Africa, “Sonatrach 2”.