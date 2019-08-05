Airstrike by Haftar forces kills 20 in Libya: Lawmaker

A total of 20 people were killed and more than 35 others were wounded in an airstrike carried out by eastern Libyan forces led by commander Khalifa Haftar in the country’s southwest on Sunday, local media reported, Anadolu reports.

The incident took place in Murzuq town and all the victims were from Tebu tribe, reported Al-Ahrar TV, citing Rahma Adem, deputy from the town,.

However, Murzuq’s Municipal Councilor Mohammed Omar said there was no loss of life and property in the attack targeting Tebu tribe.

The local media reported the attack targeted a wedding procession.

No statement was made by Haftar’s forces.

Libya: UN-recognised government downs Haftar UAV