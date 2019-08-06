Israel’s right-wing sign pledge to annex 60% of West Bank

Candidates of several Israeli right wing parties yesterday signed a document agreeing to annex 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank – Area C, Quds Press reported.

Israel’s Public Broadcaster reported the document saying: “Israel is a national home for Jews, guarantees individual rights and equality among all citizens, opposes the creation of a Palestinian state and imposes sovereignty over Judea and Samaria [the West Bank].”

Area C covers 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and was designated as such by the Oslo Accords. It is under full Israeli military and administrative control. There are a number of illegal Jewish only settlements located in the area and Israel has been working to increase the number of settlers in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities are set to advance more than 2,400 settlement housing units this week, in parallel to granting retroactive approval to four unauthorised settlement outposts, according to settlement watchdog Peace Now.

READ: Israel approves 6,000 new settlement units in West Bank