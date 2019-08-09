Al-Baghdadi nominates Iraqi Abdullah Qardash as his successor to lead Daesh

Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has nominated Abdullah Qardash as his successor, Anadolu Agency quoted Daesh’s Amaq News Agency as saying.

Amaq said, Tuesday, that Al-Baghdadi nominated the Turkmen Abdullah Qardash, from the district of Tal Afar west of Mosul, “to take care of the Muslims’ affairs.” ​​

Iraqi Security Expert, Fadhil Abu Ragheef, tweeted that the successor Qardash was detained Bucca prison in Basra Governorate and had previously worked for Al-Qaeda. Qardash is a graduate of the College of Imam Al-Adham Abu Hanifa Al-Nu’manin Mosul. The security expert pointed out that Qardash was close to the leader Abu Alaa Al-Afri, the second-in-command of Daesh, who was killed in 2016.

“Qardash’s father was an articulate and rational orator,” Abu Ragheef said. He also noted that Qardash is cruel, authoritarian and extremist and was the first to welcome Al-Baghdadi following the fall of Mosul.

Abu Ali Al-Basri, the head of Iraqi Interior Ministry’s Falcons Intelligence Cell, said that Al-Baghdadi is in Syria.

Al-Basri also said that Al-Baghdadi suffers from paralysis of his limbs due to missile shrapnel injuries in the spinal column during an operation by the Falcons Intelligence Cell in coordination with the air force. This occurred during a meeting between Al-Baghdadi in Hajin, southeast of the Syrian governorate of Deir ez-Zor, before its liberation in 2018.

Al-Basri added that, most recently, Al-Baghdadi had given high priority to resist the intelligence threats and protect Daesh from penetration.