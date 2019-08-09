At least eight civilians killed Aden clashes

Portuguese / Spanish / English

August 9, 2019 at 8:45 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Yemen
Houthis patrol around after the clashes between Houthis and Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's supporters took place in Sanaa, Yemen on 5 December 2017 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognised government, medical sources said, reports Reuters.

The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.

The separatists and the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united in their battle against the Houthis.

But they have rival agendas for Yemen’s future, and a missile strike in Aden last week that killed dozens of southern soldiers raised friction between them.

Deaths in Yemen Conflict - Cartoon [Sarwar Ahmed/MiddleEastMonitor]

Deaths in Yemen Conflict – Cartoon [Sarwar Ahmed/MiddleEastMonitor]

