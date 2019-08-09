At least eight civilians killed Aden clashes

At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognised government, medical sources said, reports Reuters.

The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.

The separatists and the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united in their battle against the Houthis.

But they have rival agendas for Yemen’s future, and a missile strike in Aden last week that killed dozens of southern soldiers raised friction between them.