UN to conduct an internal investigation into staff murder in Libya

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that an “internal investigation” will be conducted to establish the circumstances of the attack waged on, Benghazi, which killed two United Nations and wounded many others.

On 10 August, a car bombing in Benghazi killed two UN staff members and wounded three others.

During a statement, a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, quoted Guterres as saying: “We are not aware of any party assuming responsibility for the car bombing.”

“We will try to ascertain the facts behind the incident, and we will conduct an internal investigation,” he added.

The statement said that “achieving long-lasting peace and stability in Libya and putting an end to the exasperating humanitarian crisis will be achieved only through a political solution, which requires the parties to engage in a dialogue without any further delay.”

“The United Nations is working to facilitate this dialogue,” said the official spokesperson without elaborating.

Meanwhile, no party has claimed responsibility for the incident. Libyan sources told Anadolu at the time that the convoy of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya was the primary target.