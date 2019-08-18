Desert tourism in Mauritania

Local and foreign tourists in Mauritania do not leave the country without visiting the desert. Visitors find chances of trying traditional foods, taking photos with camels, sand dunes and desert trees wearing traditional clothes. August 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
