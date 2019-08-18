Iraq: Turkmen chief urges govt to help Daesh victims

The head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) on Saturday called on Baghdad to extend help to women who suffered under the Daesh terror group in the northwestern province of Tal Afar, Iraq.

“The Daesh terror group practiced torture and shameful atrocities to the Turkmen women it kidnapped in Tal Afar. The Iraqi government and NGOs should stand with them by any measure,” Ershad Salihi told Anadolu Agency.

Salihi added that the government failed at integrating such women back to the society, underlining that the ITF would open the issue to public discussion after it did so in an upcoming parliament.

“We have hundreds of people who went missing in the regions controlled by the YPG terror group,” he added, stressing that there were still many women and children from Tal Abyad taking refugee in camps in Syria.

Salihi lamented that international media outlets did not provide enough coverage to the victims tortured by Daesh terrorists.

