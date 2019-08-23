Israeli waving Saudi flag in occupied Jerusalem

An Israeli yesterday celebrated “peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” local media reported.

The Israeli foreign ministry released a video on Twitter showing the citizen waving the Saudi flag and expressing his desire to visit the kingdom.

“I’m optimistic that peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel happens,” the Israeli citizen said.

“I hope I can visit the kingdom soon,” he added.

In recent weeks, two Saudi rights activists told the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation that they were hoping to visit Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted on various occasions as saying that Tel Aviv was seeking to “normalise relations with the Gulf states.”