2 Palestine prisoners in Israel jail suffer serious deterioration in health

Two Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention are in grave danger after a deterioration in their health, reported WAFA today.

According to Qadri Abu Bakr, director of the Detainees and Ex Detainees Commission, Sami Abu Diak and Bassam Sayeh are critically ill and one of them may well die.

Thirty-three-year-old Abu Diak, from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, is serving a life sentence, and “suffers from multiple diseases, including skin poisoning, kidney failure and a large part of his colon was removed”, reported the Palestinian news agency. “He recently has lost the ability to drink or eat.”

Meanwhile, Sayeh, “who is also serving a life sentence, is suffering from blood cancer”, WAFA added.

According to Abu Bakr, “Abu Diak and Sayeh live today on very strong painkillers and they cannot stand or eat. Their bodies do not respond to drugs and they have difficulty talking.”

“Their situation, according to what we hear, is critical, particularly Sayeh whose situation is getting very critical,” he added.

WAFA added that “Palestinians have accused the Israeli authorities of failing to provide proper medical treatment or even delay treatment to ill prisoners causing as a result deterioration in their health.”

The Prisoners Commission charged Israeli occupation authorities with taking measures that violate international law and are an assault on prisoners’ rights.

The Commission also urged international and human rights organisation “to pressure the Israeli authorities into releasing them to receive proper medical treatment in order to save their life.”