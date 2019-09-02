ICC calls for new probe into Israel attack on Mavi Marmara

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered its prosecutor to reconsider whether Israel should face charges over the deadly 2010 raid on the Turkish aid ship heading to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Fatou Bensouda will now again examine whether to bring Israel before The Hague-based court after it killed ten activists onboard an aid ship.

“The prosecutor is directed to reconsider her decision by December 2, 2019,” Al Jazeera reported presiding appeals judge Solomy Balungi Bossa telling the court today, adding that three out of five judges in the court’s appeals chamber had backed the move.

Bensouda said in 2014 that she would not prosecute Israel over the raid, saying it was “not of sufficient gravity” – which means the case could be determined as inadmissible before the ICC.

