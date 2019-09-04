Gulf envoys arrive in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sent their most senior envoys to Pakistan as Indian forces are accused of carrying out daily atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The delegation, which will arrive in Islamabad today, will meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan where the main topic of discussion is expected to be the situation in Kashmir.

The day long flying visit is being made by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. According to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, topics that will be discussed in the Pakistan-Saudi and Pakistan-UAE meetings include bilateral relations and the situation in the region, including that of Afghanistan and especially Kashmir.

Gulf News, citing senior Pakistani official, reported that the high-level meeting was the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s diplomatic efforts. Khan is reported to have spoken over the phone with Saudi Crown Mohammad Bin Salman and Crown Prince of the UAE Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the visit in a tweet and said that he had “been reaching out to 2-4 FMs [Foreign Ministers] everyday to keep the world updated about the daily atrocities and worsening conditions in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The humanitarian crisis unfolding has caught the world’s attention”.

The Gulf delegation is expected to receive detailed briefings from Qureshi about the situation in Kashmir following India’s controversial move of terminating Kashmir’s special status by revoking Article 370.

The visit arrives two weeks after the UAE made the controversial decision to honour India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award; a decision that is likely to have also frustrated Islamabad.