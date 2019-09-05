US-bought weapons found in the hands of Daesh in Yemen 

Leaked documents reveal US-purchased weapons have been trafficked to Daesh fighters in Yemen.

According to investigative journalism site Arms Watch, documents from Serbian state-owned arms manufacturer Krusik and exporter Jugoimport SDPR, implicate arms dealers and government officials from the US and coalition partners Saudi Arabia and UAE in the transfer of weapons to Daesh.

According to Bulgarian investigative journalist and Arms Watch founder, Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, at least three million pieces of Serbian weapons (mortar shells and rockets) have found their way to both Yemen and Syria over the past three years.

Accessing emails, memos, contracts, photos, packing lists, passport scans and tracking weapons lot numbers of Serbian made 82mm mortar shells shown in a Daesh propaganda video, Gaytandzhieva claims to have traced the weapons back to their buyer, the US government. She argues this contradics the US’ claimed policy of fighting Daesh.

This is not the first time countries claiming to fight terrorism have been exposed as suppliers of weapons to the same groups they are facing.

US Federal contracts and shipping documents between an American company Alliant Techsystems LLC – purchasing on behalf of the US government and commissioned by the Pentagon – and Serbian state-owned Jugoimport SDPR indicate that the original destination for the weapons in one case was the Afghan National Army.

However, the weapons were diverted to a third parties in Yemen and Syria, never making it to their final destination.

According to diplomatic notes leaked to the journalist, Azeri-state company Silky Way Airlines was commissioned by the US government to transport weapons from Serbia and Bulgaria with technical landings being made in Baku, Azerbaijan, after which they continued empty to their final destination in Kabul.

