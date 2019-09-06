USAEnemyOfPeace campaign against America’s role in Yemen 

The US’ attacks on civilians in Yemen have taken centre stage on Twitter as social media users highlight America’s actions using the hashtag #USAEnemyOfPeace.

America has been supporting the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen by providing it with intelligence and weapons. Nearly 100,000 people have been killed as a result of the coalition’s involvement in the war, with the UN warning that the number could rise to 233,000 by 2020 in what it says has become the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

The US is besieging #Yemen and making Yemeni people starve to death and suffer of sickness to death. The US caused this humanitarian crisis #USAEnemyOfPeace pic.twitter.com/9aYCMvn61z — Aggression on Yemen (@AggressionY) September 5, 2019

According to the Houthi news website Al-Masirah a Twitter campaign against Washington’s actions was called by the Yemeni National Salvation Information Minister Dhaifallah Al-Shami who encouraged social media users to expose “the American role in the aggression on Yemen”.

The National Salvation Government is a Houthi alliance with ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh loyalists intended to rival the internationally recognised, Saudi-supported Yemeni government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

READ: US in talks with Houthis to end Yemen war

One user tweeted that the Saudi coalition’s military campaign, dubbed “Operation Decisive Storm”, was launched from Washington and not Riyadh, with others posting similar views, implying that Saudi Arabia is only nominally leading the coalition fighting against the Houthis.

The so called "Decisive Storm" operation was declared from Washington NOT Riyadh

And so the war on #Yemen could only be ended from the same capital!

But in its fifth year, it's clear that the US has no intentions of peace in Yemen #USAEnemyOfPeace https://t.co/i6qpsL3D5g — Alhamzah الحمزة (@Alhamzah_YE) September 5, 2019

Muhyi Al-Deen Al-Qadeemi said there is “evidence” to support the claim that the US is the real force behind the Yemen war and not Saudi Arabia.

It is unwise to be fooled by the US minimization of its role in #Yemen, previwing it as a secondary, supportive one. There is various evidence it is the one leading the war, and how its army has direct operations in Yemen. #USAEnemyOfPeace pic.twitter.com/CrOliVVUq9 — محي الدين القديمي (@1GA7fvKMzLueWwx) September 5, 2019

Even if the US isn’t orchestrating the war, it’s weapons sales to Gulf countries who are part of the coalition means it has no desire to help bring an end to the bloodshed, Ibrahim Abu Taleb explained.

Peace in #Yemen contradicts the US investment in arms industry and cash cow. This is one reason why the US refuses peace in #Yemen #USAEnemyOfPeace pic.twitter.com/wBVlSYgSz5 — ibrahim abutaleb (@AbutalebIbrahim) September 6, 2019

In addition to this, tweeters said, the US’ role in providing intelligence to Saudi Arabia makes it culpable for every air strike launched and every civilian killed.