Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

#USAEnemyOfPeace campaign against America’s role in Yemen 

September 6, 2019 at 5:04 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Twitter Trends, UAE, US, Yemen
Yemeni people search for those who are caught under the rubble of destroyed buildings after Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen on 14 March 2017 [Mohamed Al-Siraji/Twitter]
People search for those caught under the rubble of destroyed buildings after air strikes hit Yemen on 14 March 2017 [Mohamed Al-Siraji/Twitter]
Omar Ahmed
 September 6, 2019 at 5:04 pm

The US’ attacks on civilians in Yemen have taken centre stage on Twitter as social media users highlight America’s actions using the hashtag #USAEnemyOfPeace.

America has been supporting the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen by providing it with intelligence and weapons. Nearly 100,000 people have been killed as a result of the coalition’s involvement in the war, with the UN warning that the number could rise to 233,000 by 2020 in what it says has become the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

According to the Houthi news website Al-Masirah a Twitter campaign against Washington’s actions was called by the Yemeni National Salvation Information Minister Dhaifallah Al-Shami who encouraged social media users to expose “the American role in the aggression on Yemen”.

The National Salvation Government is a Houthi alliance with ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh loyalists intended to rival the internationally recognised, Saudi-supported Yemeni government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

READ: US in talks with Houthis to end Yemen war

One user tweeted that the Saudi coalition’s military campaign, dubbed “Operation Decisive Storm”, was launched from Washington and not Riyadh, with others posting similar views, implying that Saudi Arabia is only nominally leading the coalition fighting against the Houthis.

Muhyi Al-Deen Al-Qadeemi said there is “evidence” to support the claim that the US is the real force behind the Yemen war and not Saudi Arabia.

Even if the US isn’t orchestrating the war, it’s weapons sales to Gulf countries who are part of the coalition means it has no desire to help bring an end to the bloodshed, Ibrahim Abu Taleb explained.

In addition to this, tweeters said, the US’ role in providing intelligence to Saudi Arabia makes it culpable for every air strike launched and every civilian killed.

Categories
Asia & AmericasMiddle EastNewsTwitter TrendsUAEUSYemen
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments