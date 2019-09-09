Dissidents from Turkish Justice and Development Party preparing to launch new party

Dissidents from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party are launching a political party this month, with former president Abdullah Gül among as its founders.

Turkish writer Fehmi Kurur, who is close to Gül, said in an interview that the party’s founders also include Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Economy and Foreign Affairs, Ali Babacan, as well as ministers in previous governments along with other prominent political and legal figures.

The new party will also include former Minister of the Interior Beşir Atalay, Finance Minister and former Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, as well as former President of the Turkish Constitutional Court, Haşim Kılıç.