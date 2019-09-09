Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany: Green Party to campaign against arms sales to Saudi Arabia

September 9, 2019 at 12:42 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Activists come together together to condemn exporting arms to Saudi Arabia on 9 September 2017, a few days before the DSEI Arms Export was due to take place in London, UK [Alisdare Hickson/Flickr]
Germany’s Green Party has announced its intention to launch a campaign in parliament to prevent the return of military cooperation between Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The action comes after the leak of information that there are efforts to restore relations between Berlin and Riyadh, German magazine Spiegel reported on its website yesterday.

Efforts are being made secretly, Spiegel said, to restore German relations with Saudi Arabia, a year after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The report explained that the German Federal Police will return officials to Saudi Arabia to train Riyadh’s police forces; a mission that had been halted following Khashoggi’s murder.

Spiegel added that the German move comes under an agreement made behind the scenes between the ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the Chancellery.

