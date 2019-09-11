FM: Israel to continue targeting Iran, Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said yesterday that Tel Aviv will continue targeting Iran and Hezbollah, local news site Arutz Sheva reported.

“Iran is advancing regional terror and we are working to foil it everywhere possible. In order to do that, we need to remove Iran’s legitimacy, and that’s what the prime minister did,” Katz said, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu revealing details of secret Iranian nuclear sites.

“We will continue to fight Iran and Hezbollah, even if it is not comfortable for [Blue and White leader MK] Yair Lapid and his friends,” he added.

He continued: “Lapid supported Hezbollah when he claimed that Israel was responsible for Hezbollah’s attacks.”

Minister of Public Security, Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan, from the Likud, said Netanyahu’s revelation of the additional nuclear sites coincided with France’s attempts to reach understandings that allow lifting economic sanctions imposed on Iran.

