Iran’s Zarif: Blaming Iran for Saudi attacks ‘won’t end disaster’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that blaming Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil plants “won’t end disaster” but accepting the 2015 nuclear deal and beginning talks may do.

Writing on Twitter, Zarif accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “turning to ‘max deceit’” after the latter blamed Iran for attacks on Saudi which have cut the kingdom’s oil production to nearly half.

Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit" US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 15, 2019

Zarif added that the “US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.”

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has contained fires that erupted in the Abqaid and Khurais oil facilities, which are run by the Saudi oil company Aramco, after air attacks on the two plants disrupted more than half of the kingdom’s oil output and sent oil prices soaring.

Saudi blamed Iran for the attack, accusations Tehran denies.

On Saturday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also accused Iran of leading attacks on Saudi. “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy,” Pompeo said, referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

“Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply,” he added. The State Department declined to provide any evidence to bolster Pompeo’s claim.

