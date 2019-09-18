Birzeit students in protest at Israeli violations against their lecturers

Students of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank took part in a protest on Tuesday at Israeli violations against their Palestinian and international lecturers, Al-Wattan Voice has reported. Banners displayed by the students declared, “We want our teachers with us”.

The protest followed Israel’s rejection of visa renewals for seven of the university’s professors from overseas. It also aimed to highlight the deportation threat facing 12 professors.

According to Naser Amouri, who took part in the protest alongside dozens of other students, lecturers and administrative staff, it was intended to let the international rights groups know about the measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities against their university professors.

Two professors were recently denied entry to the occupied territories by Israel, despite the efforts of the university administration as well as Al-Haq and Adalah human rights centres. Birzeit University and Adalah are involved in a legal challenge to the Israelis’ refusal to allow overseas professors to enter the Palestinian territories.

