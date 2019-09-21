Israel’s Mossad chief prepares to become Netanyahu’s successor 

Chief of Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is preparing to succeed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the head of the Likud party, Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported on Friday.

In the past, Netanyahu has hinted to Cohen as a possible replacement for him, among other figures of Likud.

According to the Hebrew Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Al-Quds Al-Arabi stated that Cohen had examined the seriousness of Netanyahu’s intention years ago.

After the countdown had commenced for Netanyahu, Cohen mentioned that he had started to receive calls asking whether he intended to accept a position as successor.

Cohen explained “yes, I am naturally attracted to leadership in politics, diplomacy and strategic issues. This might push me to think of something like this [leading Likud].”

Cohen’s term as Mossad leader ends in 2020, and he has disclosed that he would consider this option after completing his term, noting that he has received thousands of positive recommendations after publicising the issue of succeeding Netanyahu.