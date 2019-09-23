Saudi expels Yemen official who criticised the UAE

Saudi authorities have expelled an adviser to the Riyadh-based Yemeni government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, reports reveal.

The Saudi authorities have requested Mutaher Enan leave the kingdom following his criticism of how the coalition is handling the situation in the south of Yemen; in particular the UAE’s support for separatists fighting against Hadi’s government.

Enan confirmed the reports on Twitter on Saturday saying only: “I have departed upon the request of the foreign ministry.”

غادرت بناءً على طلب وزارة الخارجية . — مطهر عنان 🇾🇪 Mutaher Enan (@mutaher1976) September 21, 2019

There has been increased tensions in the south following the UAE-backed forces of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) seizing the Yemeni government’s interim capital in the port city of Aden in August.

Although nominal allies in the coalition seeking to restore the Hadi government and push back the Houthis from the administrative capital Sanaa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are at odds over the issue of southern secession.

There have been several reported clashes between separatist forces and Hadi aligned fighters – which include militias belonging to the Islamist Islah Party – who some believe are affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The south has witnessed increased military presence both in terms of troops and weaponry provided by both Gulf neighbours.

