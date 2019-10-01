Friedman hints to postponing ‘suitable’ Deal of the Century for Israel and US

The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, stated that the Palestinians would not benefit from Donald Trump’s plan to settle the Palestinian issue, known as the “Deal of the Century,” indicating that the deal is “a good and strong proposal for the US, Israel and for the rest of the world.”

During an interview with The Jerusalem Post, on Sunday, Friedman added that the deal “will make Israel stronger and safer, and it will satisfy all the supporters of Israel, whatever religious background they have.”

As for the designated date to activate the deal, Friedman conveyed: “I am very confident that it will be announced in 2019. I don’t want to specify a month or a week, but we are close to the finish line. ”However, Friedman hinted that the launch of the deal could be delayed until the formation of a government, saying: “We want to launch it within the framework of a government (in Israel) so we can have positive outcomes. We want to cooperate with a government, which can be in a position to interact and respond to us, once it is formed.”

Friedman categorically denied that there had been a rift in US-Israeli relations recently, and played down the impact of the dismissal of former US national security adviser John Bolton, and said his successor would be “as wonderful as him”, as many others are pro-Israel.

Regarding the US’s lack of support to the statement made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing Israel’s intention to annex the Jordan Valley and north of the Dead Sea after the elections, Friedman commented that the US administration prefers to deal with the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other regions in a “holistic way”. He added: “We hope that we will have the opportunity to achieve this. The speech delivered by Netanyahu is not incompatible with our political solution, so we decided to hold our tongue because there was nothing to comment on.”

Friedman expected that the United States would recognise the annexation of the Jordan Valley and north of the Dead Sea, as it did with the occupied Golan.

Friedman tried to calm the opponents of a possible US-Israeli mutual defence treaty, which Trump tweeted about, saying that “in principle, it will be limited, at least from the Israeli side, to the existing threats.” He added that “Israel’s enemies should know that any attack on Israel would call for a harsh response from the most powerful country on earth. As for details, such as “what Israel’s obligations are, how they will be applied on the ground, and how will they affect Israeli freedom of action”, these particularities should be well discussed and evaluated regarding their pros and cons.”