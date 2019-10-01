Questions as bodyguard of Egypt defence minister dies

Activists have revealed details of the mysterious death of the Egyptian defence minister’s bodyguard, the New Khaleej reported on Sunday.

According to reports on Twitter, Tariq Ahmed Zuheir died on Thursday night and his funeral was held “secretly” and “quickly” during the night. Egyptian military had told his family not to speak to the media.

Twitter users stressing that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was responsible for Zuheir’s death; however they gave no details of how or evidence.

Activist Yasser El-Shal wrote: “Al-Sisi killed Tariq Zuheir, the bodyguard of the defence minister, on Thursday and he was buried at night.”

السيسي قتل الرائد طارق زهير الحارس الشخصي لوزير الدفاع يوم الخميس اللي فات وتم دفنه ليلا #السيسي_يقتل_ولادنا pic.twitter.com/2kS9ewsUNe — yasser el shal (@yaser_elshal) September 29, 2019

He used a hashtag reading: “El-Sisi kills our sons.”

Dr Mohamed Sulieman wrote: “On the occasion of the murder of the Saudi king’s bodyguard, Tariq Ahmed Zuhier, the bodyguard of the coup Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki, was killed last Thursday and was secretly buried.. Regimes of thieves and criminals.”

Meanwhile, pro-Sisi activists accused those who claimed that Zuheir was murdered by the president of spreading lies and propaganda.

They claimed that he died in a car accident, but they did not say why he had a secret military funeral at night.