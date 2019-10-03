Saudi women granted right to rise up military ranks 

Women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, long held as a symbol of the kingdom’s extreme conservatism, are to get another boost with the opening of new employment opportunities that only would have been unthinkable for the country’s female citizens in the recent past.

Saudi women will now be considered for top military ranks according to a statement by Riyadh’s Defence Ministry. It is said to be part of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is seeking to overhaul the kingdom’s economy by minimising its dependency on oil. Empowering women and increasing their active participation at all levels of society is a key part of the plan’s social aspirations.

The new scheme for women was announced in a statement by the Ministry’s General Directorate of Admission and Recruitment in the Armed Forces. Reported in the Arabic international daily Asharq Al-Awsat, the scheme will allow women to join as lance corporals, corporals, sergeants and staff sergeants in the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Airforce, Royal Saudi Arabian Navy, Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Forces and Armed Forces Medical.

Having women serve in the Saudi military is not altogether a new initiative, however it is the first time they will be considered for senior ranks of the four branches of the Saudi Armed Forces, allowing women to rise up through the ranks.

In the past year new areas of work have opened up for Saudi women. They are able to go up the military ranks of public security, including the General Directorate of Narcotics, General Directorate of Prisons, Criminal Evidence and Customs.

A Saudi Shura Council (formal advisory body of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) member, Haya Al-Maneea told Asharq Al-Awsat that the path of empowering Saudi women has become an integral part of jobs in the country, without limitations. Maneea suggested that the legal barriers to Saudi women have been lifted and that the road was clear for them to achieve goals that were once beyond their expectations.

Bin Salman has identified women’s rights as a key area of his modernisation plan. He undertook the decision to allow women to drive and relaxed the kingdom’s Guardianship system, allowing women -over the age of 21 -to travel without restrictions.