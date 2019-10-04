Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ahead of the Tunisian Elections

As no candidate received a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held on 13 October.
October 4, 2019
 October 4, 2019 at 3:32 am
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi greets people during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi (L) and Tunisian Deputy Parliament Speaker and Nahda Movement Candidate for the presidential election Abdulfettah Moro (R) greet people during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi delivers a speech during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi delivers a speech during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Supporters of Nahda Movement are seen during a gathering within an election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi is seen during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
TUNIS, TUNISIA – OCTOBER 4: Leader of Nahda Movement Rachid al-Ghannouchi (L) and Tunisian Deputy Parliament Speaker and Nahda Movement Candidate for the presidential election Abdulfettah Moro (R) greet people during a gathering within Nahda Movement’s election campaign at Habib Burgiba Street ahead of Tunisia’s presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia on October 4, 2019. ( Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency )
Africa, Tunisia
