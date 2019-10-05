Arab League calls for dialogue to end Iraq protests

The Arab League on Saturday called for dialogue to address the causes of protests in Iraq that left scores dead and hundreds injured this week, reports Anadolu Agency.

Demonstrations rocked the capital Baghdad and southern provinces since October 1 over poor living conditions and rampant corruption.

At least 100 people have been killed and more than 2,500 others injured in the protests, according to an anonymous official from Iraq’s Health Ministry.

Protesters have been demanding Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign as well as improvements in living conditions and an end to corruption.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Iraqi government taking all measures to calm the situation and initiate a serious and real dialogue to address the causes of the protests,” the Cairo-based league said in a statement.

It reiterated support for Iraq “in taking every measure to end the current escalation and restore peace and security to the country”.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment rates and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and the unemployment level is around 10%.