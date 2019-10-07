Sisi: Outsiders are depicting Egypt as enemy of its people

Egypt is facing foreign conspiracies aimed at arousing suspicion and confusion and destroying trust between citizens and their national institutions, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said yesterday.

Al-Sisi attacked social media websites, saying: “In recent decades the forms and methods of war have changed, to reach the morale of peoples, and reach the citizen inside his house through modern means of communication and media.”

Al-Sisi accused “outsiders” of depicting Egypt as the enemy and said that he is confident of victory in that war because “the Egyptian people can distinguish with their good hearts between honesty and slander.”

Report: Israel should back Egypt’s Sisi in face of protests

“In that war, which depends on deception, lies and rumours, victory will depend on the consciousness of every citizen, and on his concepts, ideas and beliefs,” Al-Sisi said.

The Egyptian businessperson and real estate contractor, Mohamed Ali, posted several videos on Facebook revealing corruption in the army, the dwindling of public funds on vanity projects for Al-Sisi, in addition to the unnecessarily construction of huge presidential palaces.

The videos caused widespread anger and mass protests calling for Al-Sisi’s ouster. Thousands were arrested in the government crackdown on demonstrations.