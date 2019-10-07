Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sisi: Outsiders are depicting Egypt as enemy of its people

October 7, 2019 at 10:56 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi delivers a speech at the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on 24 September 2019. [Erçin Top - Anadolu Agency]
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi delivers a speech at the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on 24 September 2019. [Erçin Top - Anadolu Agency]
 October 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

Egypt is facing foreign conspiracies aimed at arousing suspicion and confusion and destroying trust between citizens and their national institutions, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said yesterday.

Al-Sisi attacked social media websites, saying: “In recent decades the forms and methods of war have changed, to reach the morale of peoples, and reach the citizen inside his house through modern means of communication and media.”

Al-Sisi accused “outsiders” of depicting Egypt as the enemy and said that he is confident of victory in that war because “the Egyptian people can distinguish with their good hearts between honesty and slander.”

Report: Israel should back Egypt’s Sisi in face of protests 

“In that war, which depends on deception, lies and rumours, victory will depend on the consciousness of every citizen, and on his concepts, ideas and beliefs,” Al-Sisi said.

The Egyptian businessperson and real estate contractor, Mohamed Ali, posted several videos on Facebook revealing corruption in the army, the dwindling of public funds on vanity projects for Al-Sisi, in addition to the unnecessarily construction of huge presidential palaces.

The videos caused widespread anger and mass protests calling for Al-Sisi’s ouster. Thousands were arrested in the government crackdown on demonstrations.

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2019 - Attend an evening discussion with the shortlisted authors
Show Comments