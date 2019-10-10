Qatar allows children of residents to work in private sector without transferring sponsorship

The Qatari Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs (MADLSA) announced in a press conference on Wednesday the implementation of new legal procedures to facilitate the entry of expatriates and residents to the country and to join the labour market.

Brigadier Mohamed Ahmed Al-Ateeq, Director General of the Department of Passport and Expatriates Affairs, said children of residents would be allowed to work in the private sector. They would be able to keep their sponsorship in the family, without being obliged to transfer their sponsorship to the employer, as is currently being implemented.

Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs of the MADLSA, Mohammed Hassan Al-Obaidli, said that the plan would “generate benefit from their capabilities and competencies and facilitate work procedures.”

They also announced that special visas for temporary jobs in some sectors would be created, depending on the labour market’s needs. Temporary work visas will be granted to private companies and licensed businesses to perform some emergency, temporary or seasonal work.

It was also stressed that the temporary work visas would only be issued after making sure to find a temporary employment contract that conforms with the provisions of the Qatari Labour Law. Moreover, the decision will reduce the recruitment of marginal labour surplus to the labour market, reduce the cost of hiring and housing for the employer, and benefit from qualifications and competencies of temporary workers.

الآن .. اصبح بالإمكان إنجاز المعاملات الخاصة بالوثائق القطرية من أى مكان بتسليم الوثائق المراد استبدالها واستلام الجديدة عن طريق الشركة القطرية للخدمات البريدية عبر تطبيق #مطراش2 ..#الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/B8dle6X88T — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) March 6, 2018

Al-Ateeq, said that a proposal to reduce the fees on the services provided and accomplished online by the Ministry of Interior was studied and reached a reduction of 20%.

Lt. Col. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Haremi, Assistant Director of Legal Affairs Department, said that “the proposals need to be amended in the legislations regulating the concerned categories, and work is underway to prepare and amend the legal legislations and submit them to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to complete the legislative procedures.”