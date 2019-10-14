Arab MKs call for urgent Israel meeting to discuss violence in Arab cities

The Joint List bloc in the Israeli Knesset yesterday called for the Knesset to urgently convene in order to discuss violence in Arab cities, Arab48 reported.

They were joined by the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance, Labour and Meretz.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the minister of internal security, are primarily responsible for the personal security and spread of arms and increasing violence in the Arab cities,” the Joint List said in a statement.

READ: Arab Israelis block roads in call for greater police protection

According to Arab48, 74 Arab residents of Israel have been killed so far this year, including 11 women, compared to 76 in the whole of 2018, including 14 women.

Hundreds more are wounded as a result of car accidents and other crimes.

Palestinian citizens of Israel last week held mass protests accusing authorities of complicity and turning a blind eye to fighting crimes and collecting weapons in Arab communities.