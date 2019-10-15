Iraq seeks arrest of 2 policemen over protester deaths

An Iraqi court has issued arrest warrants for two police officers in connection with the death of protesters during anti-government demonstrations earlier this month, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In a statement today, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the warrants were issued after witnesses testified against the two officers for opening fire against protesters in the eastern city of Kut.

More than 100 people were killed and thousands injured in the protests that swept Baghdad and other provinces over high unemployment and government corruption.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and unemployment is around 10%.

READ: ‘Coup’ attempt in Iraq is really an attack on Iran