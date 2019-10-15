Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq seeks arrest of 2 policemen over protester deaths

October 15, 2019 at 11:10 pm
Iraqi demonstrators try to enter Green Zone as they gather for a demonstration against Iraqi government in Baghdad, Iraq on 1 October 2019. [Murtadha Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
People gather to protest against the government due to corruption, unsolved unemployment issue and inadequate public service in Baghdad, Iraq on 2 October 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
An Iraqi court has issued arrest warrants for two police officers in connection with the death of protesters during anti-government demonstrations earlier this month, as reported by Anadolu Agency. 

In a statement today, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the warrants were issued after witnesses testified against the two officers for opening fire against protesters in the eastern city of Kut.

More than 100 people were killed and thousands injured in the protests that swept Baghdad and other provinces over high unemployment and government corruption.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and unemployment is around 10%.

