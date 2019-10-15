PA: Israel using Jewish holidays to serve its settlement plans

Palestinian Authority (PA) said yesterday that Israel uses Jewish holidays to serve its settlement plans and carry out more settlement projects, Wafa news agency reported.

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the PA said that the Israeli activities during the Jewish holidays include incitement and aggression against Palestinians and their property, as well as the occupation of more Palestinian lands and carrying out more settlement construction.

The statement gave an example about the incitement and aggression on the Palestinian, stating that the Israeli occupation forcefully evacuated Bab Al-Rahma Mosque in order to pave the way for hundreds of Jewish settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque.

الهيئة نت ـ فلسطين| مرابطون مقدسيون: قوات الاحتلال الصهيوني تـُفرغ بالقوة منطقة مصلى باب الرحمة ومحيطها بالمنطقة الشرقية من المسجد الأقصى؛ لإفساح المجال لاقتحامات عشرات المستوطنين المتطرفين. pic.twitter.com/qQDl3apbHg — هيئة علماء المسلمين في العراق (@amsiiraq) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the statement said that the Israel officially called for Jewish settlers to carry out their activities and rituals in the Palestinian lands stolen or confiscated by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

It also called for settlers to visit all the national parks and reserves in the occupied territories and enjoy the Palestinian natural and historical sites.

The occupation “steals the Palestinian nature through the Separation Wall, barbed wires, drowning it with sewage and disposing destructive remains of factories and chemical produce on it.”