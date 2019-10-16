Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new Tunisia president

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has sent a congratulatory message to new Tunisian President Kais Saied on his victory in the presidential elections, reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA said that the crown prince congratulated the new president and wished the brotherly people of the Republic of Tunisia further progress and prosperity.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz also sent a message to Kais Saied congratulating him on receiving the backing of the Tunisian people and on his election as a president.

In a telephone conversation with Kais Saied, King Salman expressed “his sincere wishes of success to the new Tunisian president and the brotherly people of Tunisia progress and prosperity,” noting that he looks forward to developing and strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Tunisian Electoral Commission announced on Monday that Kais Saied won the presidential election, which took place last Sunday; achieving 72.71 per cent of the total voters.

Voter turnout was estimated at 55 per cent.