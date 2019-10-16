Turkey arrests 10 foreigners for alleged Daesh links

Turkish police arrested 10 foreign nationals in country’s capital Ankara for their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The suspects, who entered into Turkey illegally, were accused of being members of Daesh terror group.

Being classified as foreign terrorist fighters, suspects were referred to the migration office for deportation.

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years.

