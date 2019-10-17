Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran’s president hails regional support against US sanctions

October 17, 2019 at 3:42 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran ON 16 October 2019 [Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran ON 16 October 2019 [Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 October 17, 2019 at 3:42 pm

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday his country had received support from neighbouring countries – without naming them – in the fight against US sanctions.

This came in a speech at a ceremony organised to mark the start of the new academic year at the University of Tehran.

As for the impact of the US sanctions on the country, Rouhani said development and growth is linked to the constructive interaction with the international community.

He stressed that Iran will not witness economic growth without carrying out imports and exports deals with other countries through foreign banks.

The region has seen witnessing rising tensions between the United States and Gulf countries on the one hand and Iran on the other since Tehran reduced some of its commitments under the multilateral nuclear agreement concluded in 2015.

OPINION: Iran may dodge a bullet thanks to Trump’s misfortune

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments