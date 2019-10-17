Iran’s president hails regional support against US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday his country had received support from neighbouring countries – without naming them – in the fight against US sanctions.

This came in a speech at a ceremony organised to mark the start of the new academic year at the University of Tehran.

As for the impact of the US sanctions on the country, Rouhani said development and growth is linked to the constructive interaction with the international community.

He stressed that Iran will not witness economic growth without carrying out imports and exports deals with other countries through foreign banks.

The region has seen witnessing rising tensions between the United States and Gulf countries on the one hand and Iran on the other since Tehran reduced some of its commitments under the multilateral nuclear agreement concluded in 2015.

