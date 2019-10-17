Turkish-US delegations meeting on northern Syria ends

An almost three-hour meeting between Turkish and US delegations on Thursday, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence, in the Turkish capital Ankara has ended, Anadolu Agency reports.

The delegations met at the presidential complex and the meeting lasted for two hours and 40 minutes.

Closed-doors meeting between the Turkish and US delegations began following the talks between Erdogan and Pence.

US officials had said Pence and his delegation were in Turkey to discuss Turkey’s ongoing military operation that began on 9 October in northern Syria, and related issues.

Pence arrived in Ankara earlier today leading a delegation, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

Turkey considers the YPG and the PKK as terrorist organisations.