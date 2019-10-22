DFLP criticises continuous PA security cooperation with Israel

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) has criticised the continuous security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israeli occupation, a statement said yesterday.

The DFLP wondered about the “feasibility” of the security cooperation in light of the Israeli aggression on Palestinians and the daily desecration of Islamic holy sites in the occupied territories by settlers and officials.

“The daily violations carried out by the Israeli Jewish settlers and Israeli officials against the Palestinians and their properties aims to uproot Palestinians from their historic land and destroy its political and national character,” the statement said.

The DFLP said that the Israeli occupation “is carrying out daily aggression on the ground and steals Palestinian land and property.”

The movement went on to call on the PA and its leadership “to move on from issuing warnings to the international community to tangible responses.”

The DFLP demanded the PA carry out the decisions of the Palestinian National Council regarding the immediate halt of security cooperation with the Israeli occupation.