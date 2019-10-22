UN: 2.6M people in Somalia internally displaced

A total of 2.6 million people in Somalia have been internally displaced amid insecurity, drought, and floods, the UN migration agency said in a report on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Somalia has for almost three decades been in the throes of conflict; now add the most recent drought and the result is displacement and food shortages,” said the report released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

READ: Record hunger in Horn of Africa pushes development banks to step in

The forced displacement in Somalia in the first half of the year was foremost due to “insecurity, drought, and floods,” it said.

“Currently a total of 2.6 million people remain displaced within the country,” the report added.

It further said some 5.4 million people out of the 15 million living in the country were estimated as food insecure, while some 2.2 million of the population are living in “severe acute food insecurity conditions.

The report said more than half of the population in Somalia live under poverty, “with the highest poverty rates found in displacement settlements.”

READ: Poor nations hosting most refugees worldwide, need more Western help

Largely due to prolonged conflict, Somalia also has a considerable refugee population abroad, nearly 900,000, according to UNHCR’s Global Trends Report issued in June 2019.

Somalia descended into civil war in 1991 following the overthrow of late President Mohamed Siad Barre and has since remained in the grip of periodic violence.