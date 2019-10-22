US rapper Snoop Dogg is brand ambassador for Israel cannabis company

The world-famous celebrity Calvin Broadus, known professionally as Snoop Dogg, has been signed as the new brand ambassador of Seedo, an Israeli cannabis tech startup.

The company said in a statement today that Snoop Dogg will be working with the startup “on a variety of platforms” to “achieve optimal consumer awareness of this innovative technology.”

He said: “Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I’m all the way down with.”

Snoop is a well-known icon in cannabis culture having launched his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop, and is a partner at one of the largest cannabis-focused investment firms, Casa Verde Capital, Spanish for green house.

Founded in 2013, Seedo develops a cannabis growing device that operates autonomously to grow marijuana in a pesticide free environment without any human intervention.

As part of the collaboration, the rapper will work with the company to increase awareness of the technology, which monitors the plant and takes pictures, allowing it to identify changes in real time.

It also collects information on and controls temperature, humidity, water, lighting and nutrients that can all be managed from a connected mobile app.

According to Seedo, Snoop Dogg’s role will be to “educate consumers on the environmental benefits and social opportunity of Seedo’s home and commercial grow technology.”

Snoop, who has 36 million followers on Instagram, uses his social media accounts to regularly advocate the use of cannabis and marijuana.

It has also been a large part of his music and public image – one of his biggest hits includes “Smoke weed every day”.

So strong is his love for the drug, Snoop celebrated his 48th birthday two days ago – on 20 October – with an elaborate bouquet made up of 50 rolled cannabis cigarettes gifted by his family.

In May, he urged his fans to post their favorite videos of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who had been removed from Facebook and Instagram after being accused of posting anti-Semitic remarks promoting danger and violence.

Snoop Dogg took to Facebook and Instagram to protest, posting: “Facebook and Instagram just banned the Minister Louis Farrakhan. I want to know for what.”

“All he ever do was tell the truth. What if we ban y’all? “What if we ban, y’all. What if we stop listening to ‘y’all, Instagram and Facebook? How are you going to ban Minister Farrakhan for telling truth?”

“I stand with him. Ban me!”