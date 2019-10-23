Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine attends Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation meet

Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation [Facebook]
The State of Palestine attended the 85th annual meeting of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO), Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

According to the Palestinian news website, the meeting began yesterday and will continue until Friday in Tanzania.

The senior Palestinian delegation representing Palestine the includes justice minister and the country’s ambassador to Tanzania and his deputy.

Palestine, the Israeli violations of international law in the occupied territories and the legal status of Jerusalem are on the agenda.

The AALCO serves as an advisory body to its Member States in the field of international law and as a forum for Asian-African co-operation in legal matters of common concern.

