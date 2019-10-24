Jordan’s trade deficit declines 12.3%

Jordan’s trade deficit declined by 5.1 billion dinars ($7.1 billion) or 12.3 per cent in the first eight months of 2019, Anadolu reported yesterday.

According to the Department of Statistics, the deficit of external trade retreated by 5.8 billion dinars ($8.1 billion) at the end of August.

Exports values increased by 3.7 billion dinars ($5.2 billion) or 6.4 per cent at the end of the same month.

Meanwhile, the value of imports decreased by 8.9 billion dinars ($12.5 billion) during the same period.

King Abdullah said yesterday that the time has come to take clear decisions and measures that stimulate the economy, meet citizens’ needs and reduce unemployment.

He went on to stress that having a clear plan to move forward steadily will attract more regional and international investments to Jordan, providing job opportunities for Jordanians, according to the statement.