Fourth government reshuffle in Jordan since 2018

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz is likely to announce the fourth government reshuffle since he was appointed to head the unit in June 2018, Anadolu said yesterday.

King Abdullah had accepted the resignation of Education Minister Walid Maani, which came following a month of strikes by teachers in the country, forcing Al-Razzaz to appoint new officials.

Teachers protested to call for a pay rise previously promised by the government. The civic action came to an end in early October after a deal was struck which would see salaries rise by 35% to 60% from next year.

Maani was appointed education minister on 22 January after the resignation of the tourism and education ministers after floods killed scores of students.

Monitors say that the new government reshuffle will not bring about change, because the government has failed to meet the people’s needs.

Exiled Jordanian activist Alaa Al-Fazaa has warned that people’s anger in Jordan has pushed them to pelt pictures of the ruling family, a move which is unheard of in the police state.