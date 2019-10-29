Military source: ‘US troops withdrawing from Syria left Iraq’

US troops which withdrew from Syria a few days ago have left Iraq, an Iraqi military source said on Monday.

The source pointed out that “the US forces entered Iraq days ago through the ports of the Kurdistan region (north), and left for unidentified US bases in other countries,” reported Russia Today (RT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced the entry of 150 vehicles and trucks belonging to US forces, formerly stationing in Syria, again from Iraq, pointing out that US aircraft have been landing in the Sarrin airport since five days.

The SOHR indicated in a statement: “US forces have returned to bases from which it had withdrawn during the previous days north and northeast of Syria, following the decision taken by the US President.”

The statement added that “more than 500 US soldiers, in addition to military and logistical equipment, arrived at the base of Qusarki on the M-4 highway between Tal Tamr and Tel Baidar, within the area between the Iraqi borders, Qamishli, Aleppo, over the past three days.”