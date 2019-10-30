Iraq: Protesters cross barrier towards Green Zone

Dozens of Iraqi protesters crossed on Tuesday a concrete barrier set up by security forces on Al Jumhuriya Bridge, which separates protesters from the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.

According to the Anadolu Agency’s correspondent, the demonstrators managed to cross the first concrete barrier of the bridge and reach the middle of it after the security forces evacuated the place.

He added that the security forces faced the demonstrators’ progress by firing tear gas, while there is still another barrier in the centre of the bridge. Also, the gates of the Green Zone are closed behind the bridge.

Al Jumhuriya Bridge separates Tahrir Square, the main stronghold of the protesters, and the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings, parliament and the homes of officials and foreign diplomatic missions.

There has been a wave of new protests in Iraq since Friday. These protests have been repressed by the security forces, leading to the death of 80 people at least and injuring thousands.

The new wave of protests is the second of its kind in October, following another one which took place two weeks ago, resulting in the killing of 149 protesters and eight security members.