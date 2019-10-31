Lieberman: Arab MKs are fifth column

Head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Lieberman yesterday described Arab Israeli members of the Knesset as the fifth column with whom he will not join a coalition government, Safa news agency reported.

Speaking to Israeli radio, Lieberman rejected a proposal for a coalition made by the head of Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) party Benny Gantz that includes the Arab MKs.

The Joint List represents that fifth column in the Knesset, he said, adding that it is impossible to sit with them in one government.

However, he stressed that the only way to form a government is through unity.

Lieberman also said that the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became more interested in third elections after he failed to form a government.

